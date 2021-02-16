Testing for planned Five Cities recycled water project underway in Oceano

Environment

OCEANO, Calif. -- The long-planned Central Coast Blue project in the Five Cities is moving closer to reality.

The project is a regional recycled water project that will create a sustainable water supply and protect the Santa Maria Groundwater Basin.

It's a collaborative effort between several agencies, including the cities of Pismo Beach, Arroyo Grande, and Grover Beach, plus the South San Luis Obispo County Sanitation District and Oceano Community Services District

On Tuesday, the Pismo Beach City Council is scheduled to consider the adoption of a resolution certifying the Final Environmental Impact Report.

As the project continues through the early phases of approval and environmental reviews, work is currently happening along Highway 1 in Oceano.

Recently, drilling and construction of a test injection well site started at the Coastal Dunes RV Park at 1001 Pacific Boulevard in Oceano.

Construction is scheduled to last about 12 weeks.

The project includes a highly visible sound barrier that is located near the busy intersection of Highway and Pier Avenue.

Once construction is finished, the temporary walls will be removed and a series of tests will take place to determine the location feasibility for groundwater injection.

According to a City of Pismo Beach press release, Central Coast Blue will increase municipal groundwater supplies by 30 percent and reduce the amount of treated wastewater discharged into the ocean by 77 percent.

It goes on to say, the project is intended to provide water independence for the Five Cities, enhance water supply and quality, provide drought resistance, and create an asset out of a resource currently that is currently

unutilized.

For more information, visit centralcoastblue.com