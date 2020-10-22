Paso Robles brewing company makes the switch to on-site solar energy

Environment

PASO ROBLES, Calif. - Firestone Walker Brewing Company in Paso Robles made the switch this week on one of the largest on-site solar arrays in the craft beer industry.

The 9.7-acre, 2.1-megawatt installation aims to offset a majority of the brewery’s energy usage and account for six million cases of beer brewed annually.

“We are blessed to live in a beautiful place that is awash in sunshine, and solar power gives us another reason to smile,” said co-owner David Walker. “California’s Central Coast has been our home for a few generations— we have an affection for this place and feel an obligation to treat it as well as we possibly can.”

This achievement is all part of a sustainability effort they call “Brewing for Tomorrow."

Firestone Walker's other sustainability efforts include capturing and reusing kettle steam, returning treated brewery process water to the local aquifer and using specialized equipment to conserve and reuse water.

“Brewers have sought to conserve energy for centuries, and that’s a tradition we want to perpetuate here on the Central Coast,” said co-owner Adam Firestone. “Our pursuit of the perfect beer is underscored by a passion for minimizing our environmental impacts. We are brewing for tomorrow.”

For more information about Firestone Walker’s sustainability programs, visit their website www.firestonebeer.com/sustainability.