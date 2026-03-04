Skip to Content
Hundreds of High Schoolers Explore Job Opportunities at CTE Conference in Nipomo

Dave Alley | KEYT
By
Published 11:43 am

NIPOMO, Calif. (KEYT) - Hundreds of local high school students are learning about future job opportunities at a career technical education (CTE) conference at Nipomo High School.

Students from Nipomo, Arroyo Grande and Central Coast New Tech high schools are taking part in the event that runs most of the school day.

Several companies, businesses, government agencies and other organizations are taking part in the CTE conference, including PG&E, Edwards Construction, ACI Jet, Caltrans, San Luis Obispo County Airport and many others.

Students will have several opportunities to meet face-to-face with career professionals, including at a vendor fair and in several specialized breakout rooms.

