SBCC Opens Renovated Radiography Lab to Train Future Imaging Professionals

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. (KEYT) – Santa Barbara City College has unveiled its newly renovated Radiography Lab, giving students updated space and equipment to train for careers in medical imaging.

The upgraded lab provides hands-on experience with modern technology used in hospitals and clinics. College leaders say the improvements strengthen SBCC’s role in preparing students to enter the local healthcare workforce.

The program reports a 95 percent job placement rate over the past five years and a 100 percent pass rate on the national certification exam.

SBCC Superintendent/President Erika Endrijonas says the program has made a meaningful impact on the community, helping meet the demand for skilled healthcare professionals.

Students train in the lab before heading to clinical sites for real-world experience, while faculty say the renovation supports hands-on learning focused on both technical skills and patient care.

