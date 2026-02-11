Skip to Content
Education

SBCC Opens Renovated Radiography Lab to Train Future Imaging Professionals

KEYT News
By
Published 11:55 am

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. (KEYT) – Santa Barbara City College has unveiled its newly renovated Radiography Lab, giving students updated space and equipment to train for careers in medical imaging.

The upgraded lab provides hands-on experience with modern technology used in hospitals and clinics. College leaders say the improvements strengthen SBCC’s role in preparing students to enter the local healthcare workforce.

The program reports a 95 percent job placement rate over the past five years and a 100 percent pass rate on the national certification exam.

SBCC Superintendent/President Erika Endrijonas says the program has made a meaningful impact on the community, helping meet the demand for skilled healthcare professionals.

Students train in the lab before heading to clinical sites for real-world experience, while faculty say the renovation supports hands-on learning focused on both technical skills and patient care.

The Latest Breaking News, Weather Alerts, Sports and More Anytime On Our Mobile Apps. Keep Up With the Latest Articles by Signing Up for the News Channel 3-12 Newsletter.

Article Topic Follows: Education

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Patricia Martellotti

Patricia Martellotti is a reporter for News Channel 3-12. To learn more about Patricia, click here.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.