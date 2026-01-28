San Marcos Health Academy Students Secure Guaranteed Admission to Westmont

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. (KEYT) – For San Marcos Health Careers Academy seniors, college is suddenly within reach.

A new Westmont College partnership guarantees admission for students meeting program standards —plus at least $15,000 in tuition scholarships for eligible graduates.

One student put it simply: “I feel like all my efforts finally matter. It’s real now.” Administrators say it cuts application stress so kids can focus on learning.

Teachers call it proof of hard work paying off.

Community leaders see a bonus: more trained healthcare talent staying local. For these seniors, the future isn’t waiting — it’s already underway.

The Latest Breaking News, Weather Alerts, Sports and More Anytime On Our Mobile Apps. Keep Up With the Latest Articles by Signing Up for the News Channel 3-12 Newsletter.





