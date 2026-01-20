Spring Semester Begins at Hancock College, Enrollment Continuing to Climb to Pre-Pandemic Numbers

SANTA MARIA, Calif. (KEYT) - Thousands of students returned back to class on Tuesday to mark the beginning of a new spring semester at Allan Hancock College.

According to the school, more than 10,800 students are enrolled in both credit and non-credit courses between the college's two campuses, its main site in Santa Maria and its Lompoc Valley Center.

"It's going great," said Chris McGuinness, Hancock College Public Affairs and Communications Analyst. "We're really excited to have students come back to campus. The students are excited to be back and we're just really excited to be able to welcome them back."

To help welcome the students back to the campus, the school provided a number of information tables today to help them find classes, answer questions and offer free refreshments.

"We just really want to make sure we're here to make their experience coming back, whether they're returning or even if it's their first time on campus, just to make it a memorable and really welcoming experience for them," said McGuinness.

The number of students enrolled this semester continues a steady climb for Hancock to reach pre-pandemic numbers.

Since enrollment plunged during the height of the Covid-19 era a few years ago, students have been returning in increasing numbers during each semester.

"There were a lot of challenges with Covid," said McGuinness. "Obviously, enrollment was one of them, but we have been seeing those numbers go back up."

McGuinness also pointed out the school continues to provide students with a wide array of resources and support students with assistance offered on both campuses.

"There's academic counseling, there's financial aid, there's tutoring," said McGuinness. "We've got our clothing closet, our food bank. They can get help with transportation. We really try to have a lot of programs and support and services that remove obstacles for students so they can come here and feel prepared and feel ready to learn and really focus on their educational goals. We really encourage students to take advantage of all the resources and support they have here at the college and that'll help them get off to a really good start here during the spring semester."

