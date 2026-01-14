Guadalupe Celebrates Opening of New Early Learning Center for City’s Youngest Students

GUADALUPE, Calif. (KEYT) - The Guadalupe Union School District (GUSD) officially opened its Early Learning Center (ELC) on Wednesday morning, welcoming about 100 students to a facility that's been in the works for several years.

"It absolutely is a very significant day for the for the City of Guadalupe," said GUSD Superintendent Emilio Handall. "They've never had a place like this. They've ever had a campus designed specifically for their three and four-year-olds. We have other federal programs in the area, but this school sponsored design space is something that they've never had before."

The new campus is located to the new Guadalupe Junior High School, which just opened earlier at the beginning of the current school year in August.

Spread out over five acres in the Pasadera housing community, the ELC features eight classrooms created for both preschool and transitional kindergarten students.

"It gives them a space that's specifically designed for them with a play area that's age appropriate with classrooms that allows them to learn at their most optimal level," said Handall. "It's just a space where children will feel more comfortable and more engaged. Students will be learning how to play with each other. They'll be learning how to communicate their needs. They'll be learning how to collaborate with other students. They'll be learning how to regulate their emotions along with the academic piece, learning their letters, numbers, colors and what have you."

The cost of the new campus was about $10 million with funding coming to the district through a variety of sources.

"Without the tremendous support of the Guadalupe community, these much-needed and much-anticipated facilities would not have been possible," said Handall. "The citizens of Guadalupe overwhelmingly approved four bond measures in the span of six years. First passing Measures M &N in 2016, and then Measure V &W in 2022. The schools represent incredible opportunities for the children of Guadalupe and the generosity of its citizens."

On Wednesday afternoon, GUSD will hold a ribbon cutting ceremony at 3:30 p.m. to officially celebrate the opening of the new campus.

The event will be held at the ELC, which is located 375 Arroyo Seco Road in Guadalupe, and is open to the public.

The Latest Breaking News, Weather Alerts, Sports and More Anytime On Our Mobile Apps. Keep Up With the Latest Articles by Signing Up for the News Channel 3-12 Newsletter.