Hope School District Implements State Training Requirement for All Volunteers

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. (KEYT) - Volunteers at Hope School District now face a new requirement before helping at schools.

Under Senate Bill 848, all volunteers must complete mandated reporter training, which teaches adults how to recognize and report child abuse or neglect.

The law applies to all volunteers, including parents and community members, in both public and private schools. District staff are guiding families through the online program and answering questions about the process.

PTA volunteers say the training takes a few hours but is an important step for organizing events and supporting classrooms. District administrators note that the requirement applies to all school-related volunteer work, from classroom help to field trips, ensuring every adult working with students completes the training.

Hope School District is adjusting volunteer programs to meet the new rules.

The Latest Breaking News, Weather Alerts, Sports and More Anytime On Our Mobile Apps. Keep Up With the Latest Articles by Signing Up for the News Channel 3-12 Newsletter.