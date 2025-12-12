Potential Changes in Education Could Impact Santa Maria Students & Teachers

SANTA MARIA, Calif. (KEYT) - Unexpected and widely ranging restructuring is on the immediate horizon for teachers at Santa Maria Bonita School District.

Memos of significant restructuring were issued just before the Thanksgiving break, but there was no consultation with the teachers’ union or the ‘boots on the ground’ beforehand.

Direct adverse impacts to teachers, and thus students in literacy and English development classes are anticipated if positions are restructured at the levels proposed.

The worst-case scenario is a potential loss of up to 60 support and intervention positions including temporary support teachers and aides.

Teachers say there is a current literacy crisis, and that the timing of these changes issued from the school board will significantly disrupt continuity in learning for many students.

The teachers’ union hopes the board will pause before approving the changes in question.

