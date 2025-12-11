Skip to Content
Orcutt Academy’s Weather Balloons Take Flight Once Again

Jarrod Zinn
Published 12:55 pm

ORCUTT, Calif. (KEYT) - Orcutt Academy geology students got a hands-on experience launching weather balloons.

In summery conditions, Ty Fredricks’ high school science class pocked the Orcutt skyline with the three large white balloons.

They attach custom-made gondolas that store their sensing tools and raise them 300-feet in the air to take readings.

Fredricks says this is the 18th year of what Orcutt Academy calls their 'Balloonfest.'

He says his students thoroughly enjoy the exercise and remember it after graduation.

