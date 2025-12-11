Orcutt Academy’s Weather Balloons Take Flight Once Again

ORCUTT, Calif. (KEYT) - Orcutt Academy geology students got a hands-on experience launching weather balloons.

In summery conditions, Ty Fredricks’ high school science class pocked the Orcutt skyline with the three large white balloons.

They attach custom-made gondolas that store their sensing tools and raise them 300-feet in the air to take readings.

Fredricks says this is the 18th year of what Orcutt Academy calls their 'Balloonfest.'

He says his students thoroughly enjoy the exercise and remember it after graduation.

The Latest Breaking News, Weather Alerts, Sports and More Anytime On Our Mobile Apps. Keep Up With The Latest Articles by Signing Up for the News Channel 3-12 Newsletter.