“Battalica 156” Graduates Allan Hancock College’s Fire Academy

LOMPOC, Calif. (KEYT) - Battalion 156 graduated Allan Hancock College’s Firefighter Academy.

They gave themselves the nickname “Battalica 156,” because they’re the first class to have used resources courtesy of the rock band Metallica.

The world famous band’s “All Within My Hands” foundation donated $75,000 for new personal protection equipment, tools, books, and materials.

Some of the graduating cadets say it made them appreciate Metallica even more, for reasons beyond their music.

