Wellness Center Now Open to Orcutt High School Students to Help Improve Mental Health

ORCUTT, Calif. (KEYT) - This week, the Santa Maria Joint Union High School District (SMJUHSD) debuted the wellness center on the Delta campus in Orcutt, which serves more than 300 students.

The new wellness center is the fourth for the school district, which previously opened centers at each of its other three schools, Santa Maria, Righetti and Pioneer Valley.

"Over the past two years, we’ve gained valuable insight from the success of the three Wellness

Centers at our comprehensive sites," said SMJUHSD Wellness Services Director Jose Pereyra. "Using that experience and creativity, we developed the Wellness Center at Delta High School. We carefully designed a plan tailored to the smaller space while ensuring it meets the unique needs of Delta students. The Wellness Center is supported by both a school counselor and a wellness coach, providing students with consistent care."

According to the district, the centers are designed to offer students a place to decompress and refocus, practice healthy coping mechanisms, or talk with a counselor.

In addition, the district added each of the rooms include comfortable furniture and offer a wide range of positive literature that promotes mental wellness at school, home, and the community.

All four of the wellness centers are staffed by a school counselor and a certified wellness coach.

More than 26,000 students have visited the three district wellness centers since the first one opened in 2023, which SMJUHSD pointed out underscores the growing demand for mental health resources in schools.