Alta Vista / La Cuesta grads share stage

SANTA BARBARA, Calif.-Students from Alta Vista and Cuesta students have reason to celebrate.

They rehearsed on Wednesday morning for their graduation ceremony in front of friends and family in the afternoon.

The ceremony returned to the Santa Barbara County Courthouse Sunken Gardens.

It is a momentous occasion for the students who chose to finish strong at the popular alternative and continuation high schools in Santa Barbara.

Many plan to continue their education at Santa Barbara City College or four year Universities.

Yours News Channel will have more on the graduation tonight on the news.