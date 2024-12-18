Skip to Content
New childcare center ‘LEAPs’ into Lompoc

Jarrod Zinn
today at 12:04 pm
LOMPOC, Calif. - L.E.A.P., or Learn, Engage, Advocate, Partner, will be opening their doors to infants children up to five years old, in the beginning of 2025.

The project has cost over $800,000 and is built out of a partnership between L.E.A.P. and Trinity Church of the Nazarene in Lompoc, where the center has been built.

This facility will be providing licensed childcare services, meeting a critical need in the local community, as well as providing care and resources for parents or relatives.

Staff say they're excited for the hardest part of the work to be completed and can't wait to hear the sounds of children playing.

