Dos Pueblos High School media team win big at national convention in Philadelphia
SANTA BARBARA, Calif. – The Dos Pueblos High School media team won plenty of awards at a national convention in Philadelphia this past weekend.
Below are lists of the award winners for on-site contests, best of show and other categories:
- 2024 JEA National Student Contest Awards, Excellence in: Yearbook Copy/Captions - Sienna Valentine
- 2024 JEA National Student Contest Awards, Honorable Mention in: Press Law & Ethics - William Parisse
- 2024 JEA National Student Contest Awards, Excellence in: First Year Photo - Max Heinemann
- 2024 JEA National Student Contest Awards, Honorable Mention in: Photo Portfolio - Reagan Arnold
- 2024 JEA National Student Contest Awards, Honorable Mention in: Feature Photo - Brigid Finney
- 2024 JEA National Student Contest Awards, Honorable Mention in: Sports Action - Carly Ridenour
- 2024 NSPA-JEA Stories of the Year (Broadcast Sports Story of the Year), Aston Smith- 1st Place
- 2024 NSPA-JEA Stories of the Year (Broadcast News Story of the Year), Jules Steelsmith- Honorable Mention
- 2024 NSPA-JEA Stories of the Year (Broadcast Feature Story of the Year), Jules Steelsmith, Sophia Pixley, Sophia Merritt- 4th Place
- 2024 NSPA-JEA Stories of the Year (Broadcast Commentary of the Year), Finn Spach, Rocky Thoman, Jonathan Harling- 3rd Place
- 2024 NSPA-JEA Stories of the Year (Broadcast Commentary of the Year), Finn Spach, Rocky Thoman- 5th Place
- 2024 NSPA-JEA (Fall) Best of Show (Broadcast News Program) DPNews - 3rd Place
- 2024 NSPA-JEA (Fall) Best of Show (Photojournalism: Sports Photo) Reagan Arnold - 6th Place
- 2024 NSPA-JEA (Fall) Best of Show (Photojournalism: Feature Photo) Amelia Vander May - 8th Place
- 2024 NSPA-JEA (Fall) Best of Show (Yearbook Design) Amelia Vander May, Will Parisse - 9th Place
- 2024 NSPA-JEA (Fall) Best of Show (Broadcast Feature Story) Lucas Trexler, Townes Widger - 1st Place
- 2024 NSPA-JEA (Fall) Best of Show (Broadcast Feature Story) Sophia Pixley - 5th Place
- 2024 NSPA-JEA (Fall) Best of Show (Broadcast Feature Story) Townes Widger, Arthur Bonifield, Lucas Trexler, Everett Womack - 8th Place
- 2024 NSPA-JEA (Fall) Best of Show (Broadcast Feature Story) Rachel Janusas, Zenia Potter, Luke Knight - 9th Place
- 2024 NSPA-JEA (Fall) Best of Show (Broadcast Feature Story) Verner Guzman, Erik San Juan Villegas, Trestan Garcia - 10th Place
- 2024 NSPA-JEA (Fall) Best of Show (Broadcast News Story) Jonathan Harling, Sam Mitchell, Kaarlo Anderson - 2nd Place
- 2024 NSPA-JEA (Fall) Best of Show (Broadcast) News Story) Tyler McCutchen, Wyatt Loffer, Lucas AbuGhazaleh - 5th Place
- 2024 NSPA-JEA (Fall) Best of Show (Broadcast) News Story) Owen Salgado, Mychal Nuno, John Cortez - 9th Place
