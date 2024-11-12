Dos Pueblos High School media team win big at national convention in Philadelphia

Below are lists of the award winners for on-site contests, best of show and other categories:

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. – The Dos Pueblos High School media team won plenty of awards at a national convention in Philadelphia this past weekend.

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.