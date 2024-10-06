CSU Channel Islands hosts Cybersecurity Awareness Month lectures

CAMARILLO, Calif.-California State University, Channel Islands invited experts to discuss cybersecurity during Cybersecurity Awareness Month.

They talked about sophisticated cyber criminals in the age of artificial intelligence.

They shared examples of deep fakes.

"You are able to generate text designed to mimic a real email," said Steven Lang.

Carlos Miranda said, " It really brings it to a new level we have not seen before."

Gary Landaru said executives need to be held accountable.

"They know this, it is not happening where they are selling this data and it is unknown to them, they collected it, they sold it, they are completely aware of it," said Landaru.

The experts showed examples of celebrity faces and sound-alike voices being used without permission.

They want to raise awareness and perhaps inspire students to study the issue.

For more information visit https://csuci.edu