Santa Barbara Unified School District Board to discuss final layoff notices

SANTA BARBARA, Calif.-Final layoff notices are on the school board's agenda tonight in the Santa Barbara Unified School District.

Many workers were notified that they could be let go in February.

Tonight the board will discuss the reduction in certified and classified service workers.

The district that has promised the union it will not increase class sizes is working to keep impacts as far from the classroom as possible.

More than half the workers who received Reduction In Force notifications letters warning of possible layoffs will keep their jobs.

Employees with seniority could use their seniority to return to former positions leading to the layoff of workers with less seniority.

Members of the Santa Barbara Teachers Association and the Classified Staff Education Association put out a "Join The Wake" rally call on social media.

It is not clear if their voices will change the situation.

Your News Channel will have more on the layoffs tonight on the news.