CSUCI hosts STEAM Carnival

CAMARILLO, Calif.- California State University Channel Islands hosted its annual STEAM Carnival on campus this year.

It usually takes place at local schools.

Chemistry professor and carnival founder Phil Hampton wanted future scientists to learn what a college campus feels like.

"I just wanted a time when families could come and enjoy the love of science, "said Hampton, " So many of our schools are under resourced, I just wanted to bring science to the community."

Kids from kindergarten through 8th grade enjoyed hands on learning.

STEAM stands for science, technology, engineering, arts and mathematics.

Jacqueline Contreras, 7, said she wants to be a scientist.

"I think they are cool and all the science that explodes- that blows my mind."

Activities included excavating dinosaur bones, learning CPR and creating superhero masks