High School teams face off in FIRST Robotics Competition at the Port of Hueneme

PORT HUENEME, Calif.-A high school robotics competition is underway at the Port of Hueneme.

The Oxnard High School Marching Band helped entertain teams on Saturday at the FIRST Robotics Competition.

FIRST" is an acronym.

It means "For Inspiration and Recognition of Science and Technology."

Teams from Taiwan, China and The Nederlands joined teams from California and the region at the port.

The young engineers are going head to head in a game presented by Haas called Crescendo.

"I love just getting to build them, getting to work with the team, and also just getting to see the finished product," said Bella Pineda of team Emotion from San Diego.

Students worked in their pits and machines shops until their matches.

The winning teams on Saturday will compete in the qualifying matches and playoffs on Sunday.

The FIRST Championship will be held in Houston, Texas in April.

Admission is free on Sunday from 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. at 333 Ponoma St. in Port Hueneme.

There is also a live stream at https://www.cafirst.org

And for more information visit https://firstinspires.org