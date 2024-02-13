Santa Barbara teachers march to raise awareness about their fight for higher wages

SANTA BARBARA, Calif.-Hundreds of Santa Barbara teachers and their supporters held a rally and march on Tuesday night.

Members of the Santa Barbara Teachers Associated held the rally at the Unitarian Society of Santa Barbara and then marched down Santa Barbara St. in hopes of raising awareness about their labor contract fight with the Santa Barbara Unified School District.

Teachers said they are fighting for better wages and other benefits.

They said teachers are quitting because other school districts, in less expensive places to to live pay more than Santa Barbara.

They said teachers in Carpinteria and Oxnard and other communities earn more.

Both sides are currently in arbitration.

"The district issued a statement that said: "The District looks forward to meeting with SBTA and the mediator on March 5th. SBUSD will continue to negotiate in good faith with SBTA to reach a fina agreement by fully participating in the impasse process. We will resolve this in partnership and look forward to addressing some of the many factors that impact employees that live and work in thje community."