Impasse between Santa Barbara Unified School District and teachers could lead to months of mediation

SANTA BARBARA, Calif.- Since last November the Santa Barbara Unified School District and the Santa Barbara Teachers Union have failed to agree on all the conditions in a new 2024-2027 contract.

Pay and working conditions have been sticking points.

Now that they are officially at an Impasse state negotiators will take part in the process.

"It's it not all about the money there are other things that we have to take into consideration, such as class size, such as health and benefits," said SBUSD President Wendy Sims-Moten, " We are going to get through it we must get through it and we can't get through it unless we get through it together"

Teachers Union President Hozby Galindo said he is concerned that is could take months.

He said teachers could leave for better paying districts like they have in the past.

But Galindo said they have reached a tentative agreement to keep class sizes from growing.

Now, instead of going back to the negotiation table, they will meet with a negotiator next month.

There can't be a strike during the process that can take three to six months.

The impasse isn't on the agenda at tonight's school board meeting, but class size will be discussed and there are likely to be plenty of public comments

The school board meeting that is open to the public is just getting underway

We will have highlights tonight on the news plus reaction from the teacher's union.