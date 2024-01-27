The John Lennon Educational Tour Bus stops at The Namm Show and fills its tank in Oxnard

ANAHEIM, Calif.-The John Lennon Educational Tour Bus made a stop at the National Association of Music Merchants show known as NAMM.

Music educators had a chance to listen to speakers and go on board to learn all about it.

It's current driver lives in Oxnard where many people have seen it refueling or heading to area schools, colleges and universities.

Music producer and on-board engineer Gabriel Sarkis Smith calls is a nonprofit mobile recording studio.

"Thanks to all our sponsors that donate all our gear, we are able to take this bus and do recording sessions with students of all ages and help them to write and record original music as well as create music videos and other mutlimedia projects," said Smith, " and so if you want to request the bus to come to your school and you can go to our website: lennonbus.org."

The bus on display at The Namm Show tours the California and across the country,

Another bus tours Europe.

For more information visit That's https://www.lennonbus.org. or https://www.namm.org