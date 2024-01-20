High School seniors encouraged to enter Young Activist Essay Contest
VENTURA, Calif.-Volunteers collected banned books during the annual Women's March on Saturday.
People brought a variety of banned book to be donated to libraries and youth groups.
Students in attendance had a chance to earn extra credit by visiting booths including the banned book booth.
Justice For All organizers also encouraged high school seniors in Ventura County to enter the 2024 Young Activists Essay Contest.
Prizes include a $500 scholarship.
The deadline is April 15 .
For more information visit info@justiceforallvc.org