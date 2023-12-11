Historic student walkouts continue as their teachers negotiate a new contract

SANTA BARBARA, Calif.-Some students have been showing their support for teachers in the Santa Barbara Unified School District by staging walkouts.

A walkout at San Marcos High on Monday followed one at Dos Pueblos High last week.

"The teachers deserve every cent that they get and more," said San Marcos High School Junior Benjamin Watson, " They've done so much to help us to help our school community. They're raising the next generation of our kids."

"And if we have to keep pushing our old teachers out because they can't live here and keep replacing it with new teachers, then our school has just seen a big depletion in pride and spirit with our staff," said SMHS Junior Kian Strenn, " And all that just hurts the whole atmosphere of our school"

And students have said another walkout will take place at Santa Barbara High School on Tuesday morning hours before the school board is set to meet for a third round of negotiations.

At issue is teacher pay.

The Teachers Association is asking for higher pay and better benefits.

The district issued a negotiation update last month that said the SBUSD is proposing a 19 percent raise over two years in a $22 million compensation package.

That would involve an 8 percent salary increase in the 2024-2025 year and a 4 percent increase the following year.

In addition the district plan would pay 75 percent of their medical premiums and reduce class sizes permanently.

If the issue isn't resolved on Dec. 12, negotiations are on the calendar for mid January and early February.

The district's chief negotiator is Dr. John Becchio, who used to the principal at Santa Barbara High School where the next reported student walkout is planned.

Santa Barbara Teachers Association President Hozby Galindo said teachers have rallied before school board meetings at the district office, but he called the student walkouts "Historic."

The district's public information officer was not available to comment.

Your News Channel will have more on the walkouts and negotiations tonight on the news.