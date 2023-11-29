High school program showcase at Earl Warren Showgrounds gives 8th graders choices to consider

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. – Eighth graders and their parents have a chance to check out programs offered by local high schools before they make their choice.

The annual showcase takes place at the Earl Warren Showgrounds tonight from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

High schools including Santa Barbara, Dos Pueblos and Alta Vista will be showing off their performing and visual arts.

Schools will also be showing off engineering, architecture, computer science and health science and other unique programs offered on various campuses.

Educators have said in the past that the showcase is a reminder of all the pathways students can pursue.

It may inspire them to do better while they are in Junior High, too.

Your News Channel will have more on the high school program showcase tonight.