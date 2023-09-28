Literacy Connection: Volunteers needed to help adults learn to read and write in SLO County

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. - San Luis Obispo County libraries have launched a new literacy program. People interested in tutoring or learning are encouraged to participate in Literacy Connection.

The free and confidential program will bring people together in SLO County libraries. Find out more at SLOLibrary.org/TLC or by calling (805) 786-0583.

San Luis Obispo County Literacy Coordinator Michelle Haddad appeared live on News Channel 3-12 to talk about the program and opportunities to participate.