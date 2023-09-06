Quincy the Quail makes his debut at SLO Public Libraries

SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, Calif. – Celebrating National Library Card Sign-up Month, the County of San Luis Obispo Public Libraries introduces the children's department's new mascot: Quincy the Library Quail.

Designed by library staff and named by both the staff and the public, Quincy draws inspiration from the California Quail, representing the local community experience.

“We added quails to our promotions last year for a local feel, and now we want to add another level of fun," said Erica Thatcher, the Marketing and Engagement Coordinator of County of San Luis Obispo Public Libraries. "Expect to see Quincy all over for Library Card Sign-up Month and beyond.”

County of SLO Public Libraries will host various Library Card Sign-up Month activities throughout September. Families are invited to take a photo with a superhero or princess at library branches. Plus, kids can pick up a Quincy the Library Quail sticker and bookmark.

National Library Card Sign-up month is a part of the American Library Association's effort to For more information about signing up for a library card, visit SLOLibrary.org.