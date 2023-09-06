Skip to Content
Education

Paso Robles Library releases new phone application

City of El Paso de Robles
By
September 5, 2023 2:01 pm
Published 12:30 pm

PASO ROBLES, Calif. – Paso Robles City Library launches a brand new application, enhancing the library experience.

Photo courtesy of Paso Robles City Library

Replacing the old Black Gold app, the library introduces Aspen LiDA– short for Library Discovery App.

The new Aspen LiDA app brings new features such as:

  • Store a digital copy of library barcodes
  • Save searches for later reference
  • Keep a wish list of books to read
  • Offer personalized browsing categories
  • Notify users when the library receives new books by a favorite author

LiDA is available to download from app stores now. The Black Gold app is set to expire on September 30.

For more information, call the Library Reference Desk at 805-237-3870.

Article Topic Follows: Education
black gold
KEYT
library
LiDA
paso robles
paso robles city library

Jump to comments ↓

Avery Elowitt

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content