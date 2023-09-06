Paso Robles Library releases new phone application

PASO ROBLES, Calif. – Paso Robles City Library launches a brand new application, enhancing the library experience.

Photo courtesy of Paso Robles City Library

Replacing the old Black Gold app, the library introduces Aspen LiDA– short for Library Discovery App.

The new Aspen LiDA app brings new features such as:

Store a digital copy of library barcodes

Save searches for later reference

Keep a wish list of books to read

Offer personalized browsing categories

Notify users when the library receives new books by a favorite author

LiDA is available to download from app stores now. The Black Gold app is set to expire on September 30.

For more information, call the Library Reference Desk at 805-237-3870.