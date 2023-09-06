Paso Robles Library releases new phone application
PASO ROBLES, Calif. – Paso Robles City Library launches a brand new application, enhancing the library experience.
Replacing the old Black Gold app, the library introduces Aspen LiDA– short for Library Discovery App.
The new Aspen LiDA app brings new features such as:
- Store a digital copy of library barcodes
- Save searches for later reference
- Keep a wish list of books to read
- Offer personalized browsing categories
- Notify users when the library receives new books by a favorite author
LiDA is available to download from app stores now. The Black Gold app is set to expire on September 30.
For more information, call the Library Reference Desk at 805-237-3870.