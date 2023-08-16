Goleta Summer Reading Program checks out for the year

GOLETA, Calif. – Thousands of locals book it to the Goleta and Santa Ynez Valley Library for the 2023 Summer Reading Program.

The community brings “All Together Now,” the annual event’s 2023 theme, to life with more than 2,500 people attendees.

Elizabeth Saucedo, Supervising Librarian at the Goleta Valley Library, said, “From attending special events, to discovering new books, to volunteering with the young readers, and supporting literacy through prize donations– the magic of the Summer Reading Program comes to life thanks to our wonderful community.”

More than 1,900 children and teens registered for the event; a 66% increase from last year. Additionally, adults showed a 35% increase in the amount of books read.

Even the plushies participated– the Goleta Valley Library and Buellton Library have their biggest Stuffed Animal Sleepover yet, with 325 stuffies.

Stay tuned for more programs and events at the Goleta Valley Library website.