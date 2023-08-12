New Del Sol High School set to open despite school board’s battle with the city of Oxnard

OXNARD, Calif.-The Oxnard Union High School District School Board called an unusual Saturday morning meeting to discuss its plans to open the new Del Sol High School on Wednesday morning.

The new school will begin with just a freshman class and will welcome students despite a dispute with the city of Oxnard over ongoing road and crosswalk construction and water.

"We are going to fulfill our commitments, " said OUHSD School Board President Karen Sher, " We are going to finish all of the $34 million dollars of off-site improvements that the city of Oxnard has taken from our Measure A taxpayer funded money."

The meeting allowed students, parents and residents to share their thoughts.

"The city council and the city mayor and Oxnard union board should get together and they can compromise," said Suz Gonzalez.

Gonzalez said she is concerned about traffic and safety, but wants students to start school on time.

A city council members who attended the meeting chose not to comment.

Emails sent by the city before the meeting referred to the construction zone as unsafe and dangerous.

If the city does not provide water in time, the district plans to truck in 4,000 gallons of clean drinking water each day from Rio Mesa wells.

One student who attended the meeting with his parents said he is ready to start high school on the new campus.

"I just want to go back to school," said Emanuel Ayala," If we go back to Zoom none of us is going to learn."

Ayaka is one of the 475 members of the freshman class of 2027 that will become Jaguars.

That's the mascot chosen by the community.

Like similar new schools in the district, Del Sol will add a new class each year until all four grades are together on the Oxnard's newest campus.