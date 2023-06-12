Annual South Coast Business & Technology Awards raises record for Scholarship Foundation
SANTA BARBARA, Calif. – Eight organizations and individuals were honored during the 2023 South Coast Business & Technology Awards ceremony on Wednesday, Jun. 7 at the Hilton Santa Barbara Beachfront Resort.
The event grossed a record $310,400 for the Scholarship Foundation of Santa Barbara.
“Since 2001, South Coast Business & Technology Awards ceremonies have provided more than $3
million in scholarships to more than 1,100 students throughout Santa Barbara County. This year alone,
we awarded an unprecedented 163 SCBT scholarships totaling $383,000,” said Interim Scholarship
Foundation President and CEO Mary Dwyer.
More than 500 people attended the event as event co-chairs Janet Garufis, Chairman and CEO of Montecito Bank & Trust, and Kirsten McLaughlin, Market Vice President at Cox Communications.
Honorees included:
- John Greathouse (Pioneer Award)
- Foodbank of Santa Barbara County (Excellence in Service award)
- Elizabeth Cholawsky of HG Insights (Executive of the Year award)
- Yardi (Company of the Year award)
- Guillaume de Zwirek of Artera (Entrepreneur of the Year)
- CrossnoKaye, Parker Clay, and Sun & Swell (Rising Stars)
To learn more about the Scholarship Foundation of Santa Barbara, the nation's largest community-based provider of college scholarships, visit their website at www.sbscholarship.org.