Skip to Content
Education

Annual South Coast Business & Technology Awards raises record for Scholarship Foundation

Scholarship Foundation of Santa Barbara
By
today at 12:16 pm
Published 12:34 pm

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. – Eight organizations and individuals were honored during the 2023 South Coast Business & Technology Awards ceremony on Wednesday, Jun. 7 at the Hilton Santa Barbara Beachfront Resort.

The event grossed a record $310,400 for the Scholarship Foundation of Santa Barbara.

“Since 2001, South Coast Business & Technology Awards ceremonies have provided more than $3
million in scholarships to more than 1,100 students throughout Santa Barbara County. This year alone,
we awarded an unprecedented 163 SCBT scholarships totaling $383,000,” said Interim Scholarship
Foundation President and CEO Mary Dwyer.

More than 500 people attended the event as event co-chairs Janet Garufis, Chairman and CEO of Montecito Bank & Trust, and Kirsten McLaughlin, Market Vice President at Cox Communications.

Honorees included:

  • John Greathouse (Pioneer Award)
  • Foodbank of Santa Barbara County (Excellence in Service award)
  • Elizabeth Cholawsky of HG Insights (Executive of the Year award)
  • Yardi (Company of the Year award)
  • Guillaume de Zwirek of Artera (Entrepreneur of the Year)
  • CrossnoKaye, Parker Clay, and Sun & Swell (Rising Stars)

To learn more about the Scholarship Foundation of Santa Barbara, the nation's largest community-based provider of college scholarships, visit their website at www.sbscholarship.org.

Article Topic Follows: Education
2023 South Coast Business & Technology Awards
community events
EDUCATION
KEYT
local business
Santa Barbara
Scholarship Foundation of Santa Barbara

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Andrew Gillies

Andrew is a Digital Content Producer and Assignment Desk Assistant for News Channel 3-12. For more about Andrew, click here.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content