Annual South Coast Business & Technology Awards raises record for Scholarship Foundation

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. – Eight organizations and individuals were honored during the 2023 South Coast Business & Technology Awards ceremony on Wednesday, Jun. 7 at the Hilton Santa Barbara Beachfront Resort.

The event grossed a record $310,400 for the Scholarship Foundation of Santa Barbara.

“Since 2001, South Coast Business & Technology Awards ceremonies have provided more than $3

million in scholarships to more than 1,100 students throughout Santa Barbara County. This year alone,

we awarded an unprecedented 163 SCBT scholarships totaling $383,000,” said Interim Scholarship

Foundation President and CEO Mary Dwyer.

More than 500 people attended the event as event co-chairs Janet Garufis, Chairman and CEO of Montecito Bank & Trust, and Kirsten McLaughlin, Market Vice President at Cox Communications.

Honorees included:

John Greathouse (Pioneer Award)

Foodbank of Santa Barbara County (Excellence in Service award)

Elizabeth Cholawsky of HG Insights (Executive of the Year award)

Yardi (Company of the Year award)

Guillaume de Zwirek of Artera (Entrepreneur of the Year)

CrossnoKaye, Parker Clay, and Sun & Swell (Rising Stars)

To learn more about the Scholarship Foundation of Santa Barbara, the nation's largest community-based provider of college scholarships, visit their website at www.sbscholarship.org.