today at 10:32 pm
Published 10:53 pm

MICOP opens 11th Annual Tequio Scholarship application window

Mixteco/Indigena Community Organizing Project

CENTRAL COAST COUNTIES, Calif. – The Tequio Scholarship Committee of the Mixteco/Indigena Community Organizing Project (MICOP) announced a scholarship application window for Indigenous youth in San Luis Obispo, Santa Barbara, and Ventura Counties on Wednesday.

MICOP began the Tequio Scholarship Fund in 2012 to support academic success among Indigenous students and overcome obstacles unique to the community.

Applicants are not required to be U. S. citizens and undocumented youth are encouraged to apply.

Preference is given to students who have participated in MICOP's Tequio Youth Group as well as undertaken community service, but all eligible students will be considered.

To apply, students can download the application from the MICOP website here.

The application is due by Jun. 23. Awardees will be notified in June and receive their award before the start of the 2023 school year.

Donations to the fund are necessary for future scholarship assistance. Check out www.mixteco.org/donate for more information on how you can help the next generation of scholars.

Andrew Gillies

Andrew is a Digital Content Producer and Assignment Desk Assistant for News Channel 3-12.

