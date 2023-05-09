Santa Barbara Teachers Association plans to hold another rally outside school board meeting

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. -Teachers who work for the Santa Barbara Unified School District said Tuesday they don't plan to strike but they do plan to rally.

They plan to hold another rally at 5 p.m. before the Santa Barbara Unified School Board meeting.

Santa Barbara Teachers Association President Joyce Adriansen plans to speak during public comments.

"We are rallying again because they are still refusing to open salary [negotiations] we're feeling that our district is really in crisis right now," said Adriansen, " You know, a 100 news hires this year, more educators moving away because they can't afford to live here."

Adriansen said that is not good for students.

"Students are missing out on experienced teachers, teachers are leaving, they stay 2 years and they go."

Teachers believe there is money in the budget to increase salaries.

"We have looked at the budget and there is money in the budget, you know, the unrestricted funding balance has gone up for the past 4 years, and you know, the tax revenue grew by 9.8 [percent] in 2019-20, it grew 14.4 percent in 2021 and next year it is estimated to grow by 8.37 percent, "said Adriansen, "and they are giving us 2 percent and then 5 percent in the following year."

Teachers are not following strikes in other lines of work but they watching strikes by Los Angeles Unified Teachers and Oakland teachers.

Adriansen said they can not legally strike over their salary this year because they already have a settlement.

The rally flyer calls for smaller class sizes, caps on special education caseloads and permanent steps to retrain educators.

The SBUSD issued the following statement prior to the board meeting:

"The district values the voices of our teachers, staff, students, and community members while making sure we maintain our fiduciary duties. We thank those who spoke at the Board meeting tonight. We look forward to finding solutions with our unions during labor negotiations. The latest on our bargaining sessions can be found at sbunified.org. "

The districts motto is "Every child, every chance, every day."

Your News Channel will have more on the teachers rally tonight on the news.