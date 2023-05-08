Santa Barbara City College announces new Superintendent/President: Dr. Erika Endrijonas

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. – Santa Barbara City College appointed Dr. Erika Endrijonas as the school's new Superintendent/President, starting August 1, 2023.

The Santa Barbara Community College District Board of Trustees said Endrijonas' employment is subject to contract negotiations, which is expected to go before the Board of Trustees on June 15.

"It has been my goal since I left SBCC to return," said Endrijonas. "It is where I started my community college career. I am thrilled to render service in a place I love."

Endrijonas' career experience includes serving as the Superintendent/President of Pasadena City College since January 2019, as well as serving as President of Los Angeles Valley College for four-and-a-half years, according to SBCC.

Before these roles and some others, SBCC said Endrijonas spent nine years as the Career and Technical Dean at Santa Barbara City College, where she oversaw 28 departments spread across the Business, Technology, and Health and Human Services Divisions, in addition to the School of Culinary Arts and the Kinko’s Early Learning Center.

Endrijonas received a bachelor’s degree in history from CSU Northridge, as well as master’s and Ph.D. degrees in American and Women’s History from the University of Southern California.

SBCC said Endrijonas' dissertation was a cultural history of American cookbooks published between 1945 -1960 and was focused on the ways that cookbooks communicated gender roles and middle-class values in the postwar years.

“Dr. Endrijonas brings a strong commitment to the work we do for student access and success,” said Board President Jonathan Abboud. “She has a wealth of experience as a community college president overseeing a budget of over $300 million at Pasadena City College, and she served as a dean at SBCC for nine years. She has demonstrated that she is equity and antiracism focused, transparent and collaborative."