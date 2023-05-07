Skip to Content
Westmont College hosts 2023 commencement ceremony

Westmont College celebrated their grads

MONTECITO, Calif.-More than 300 students turned their tassels at Westmont College on Monday.

The commencement ceremony also served as an inaugural graduation for the nursing and engineering programs.

Westmont's Media Relations Manager Scott Craig shared video the ceremony.

It showed graduates following bagpipers onto the field.

Their families applauded and cheered as they prepared to pick up their diplomas.

For a link to the stream of the ceremony visit westmont.edu

