Santa Barbara teachers rally over wages and workload

SANTA BARBARA, Calif.- Teachers inspired drivers to honk their horns outside the Santa Barbara Unified School District.

They held up signs about wages, and inflation and chanted, "Fair pay, teachers stay."

Their issues were not on the school board agenda on Tuesday night, but they planned to have representatives talk during public comments.

They are concerned about class size, prep time and case loads for Special-Education teachers, just to name a few.

Union Representative Joel Block said they are the lowest salaried union in the Santa Barbara area and in the county.

He also said they are in the bottom half of salary and health care for the state.

"We got a two percent raise," said Block, "everybody else is getting 4-and-10-percent. We asked them because of inflation to negotiate again and they have refused."

They met at the negotiating table in early April, but feel their issues were met with resistance.

School board members were not available to react to the rally in time for this report.

