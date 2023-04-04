Vote now for the 24th Annual WaterWise High School Video Contest’s People’s Choice Award

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. – Voting is now open for the 24th Annual WaterWise High School Video Contest's "People's Choice Award".

The Santa Barbara County Water Agency hosted contest challenged local high schoolers to produce 30-second videos about the importance of efficient community water use.

Under this year's theme of "Does Your Lawn Belong", nine videos were submitted and can be viewed here.

In order to cast your opinion for the winner of the "People's Choice Award", you can use your YouTube or Gmail account to like your favorite video(s). If you want your choice to count, make sure you get it in by 5 p.m. on Friday, Apr. 21.

County Water Agency Manager Matt Young said, “The annual High School Video Contest is a great

way to engage students and the public about water conservation. These students put so much effort

into making these creative, funny, and educational videos, so don’t miss out. We encourage

everyone to support them by watching and voting.”

Judges from local water providers will determine first, second, third, and Spanish language awards with cash prizes up to $1000 for the winning school.

Visit WaterWiseSB.org to learn more about maximizing your water efficiency.