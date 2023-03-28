Skip to Content
today at 9:55 pm
SCE surprises local high school senior with $50,000 scholarship

CAMARILLO, Calif.-Christina Agopian knew something was up when adults from Southern California Edison stopped by her Camarillo High School classroom on Tuesday morning.

Her classmates pointed her out and broke into applause when Andrew Thomas called her name and asked her to come up to the front of the class.

That's when the Government Relations Manager for SCE presented the teen with a $50,000 Edison Scholarship in the form of a giant check.

Agopian plans to use the money to go to Cal Poly San Luis Obispo.

She wants to study civil engineering so she can build clean energy infrastructure in the future..

Tracy Lehr

