Two Central Coast early learning programs receive over $19 million in federal grants

CENTRAL COAST, Calif. – Representative Salud Carbajal announced that two Central Coast early learning programs will receive more than $19 million in federal grants.

The programs are Community Action Partnership of San Luis Obispo County receiving $12,970,253 and CommUnify, which received $6,226,789.

The CEO of CAPSLO, Elizabeth Steinberg said, “CAPSLO has served hundreds of low income children, ages 0-5 and their families every year since 1965. We thank our local Congressman Salud Carbajal for advocating for and informing the agency of receiving these continuing funds. Mr. Carbajal meets and visits the Head Start centers in his District frequently.”

“CommUnify is thrilled to be able to continue to provide quality early education to children 0-5 years of age and family support services to parents to ensure every child is socially, emotionally and academically prepared for kindergarten. Education is the key to breaking the cycle of poverty,” explained Patricia Keelean, Chief Executive Officer for CommUnify.

The U. S. Department of Health and Human Services budget for Head Start programs increased by 5%, or $960 million, after the Consolidated Appropriations Act was signed into law in December of 2022.

"One of my first jobs was working with Head Start–and I saw firsthand the huge impacts that their programming can have in giving every child on the Central Coast the chance to receive a high-quality education,” said Carbajal. “That’s why I’ve pushed every year that I’ve been in Congress to increase the funding for these programs, and to ensure the Central Coast has the resources it needs to help our local Head Start providers maintain this critical community service. After delivering nearly a billion-dollar increase in last year’s funding package, I’m proud to see the Central Coast benefit from this robust increase this year.”