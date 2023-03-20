Local educators receive McDonald’s Golden Grants to improve their education initiatives
CENTRAL COAST, Calif. – Local McDonald's franchises offered 16 Golden Grants totaling $25,000 to California educators including the San Luis Obispo County Superintendent of Schools, Dr. James Brescia and Vanessa Salas of Goleta Union School District.
These golden grants are used to support a wide variety of education initiatives.
Brescia applied on behalf of Opera SLO's Mobile Opera House, a program that introduces county students to opera and received a $2,500 grant.
Vanessa Salas was also able to secure a golden grant for $1000 on behalf of the Goleta Union School District.