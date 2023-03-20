Local educators receive McDonald’s Golden Grants to improve their education initiatives

Vanessa Salas was also able to secure a golden grant for $1000 on behalf of the Goleta Union School District.

Brescia applied on behalf of Opera SLO's Mobile Opera House, a program that introduces county students to opera and received a $2,500 grant.

These golden grants are used to support a wide variety of education initiatives.

CENTRAL COAST, Calif. – Local McDonald's franchises offered 16 Golden Grants totaling $25,000 to California educators including the San Luis Obispo County Superintendent of Schools, Dr. James Brescia and Vanessa Salas of Goleta Union School District.

Andrew is a Digital Content Producer and Assignment Desk Assistant for News Channel 3-12. For more about Andrew, click here.

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.