Santa Barbara Unified agenda includes response to Racial Incidents Report

SANTA BARBARA, Calif.-School is out, but Santa Barbara Unified School District board members say there is still work to do.

On their Tuesday night agenda that work will include responding to a Racial Incidents Report presented by the executive cabinet.

Since March the district has become aware of at least a dozen race related incidents ranging from racially charged language to violence.

Educators said a majority of the incidents did not happen at high schools.

A working group was created and the district has put the issue on every agenda to be transparent.

By coincidence public comments included a year end summary from members of a non-profit called AHA.

Students said the programs including AHA Peace Builders has helped them have healthy attitudes.

AHA was created after the Columbine shootings in Colorado and staff members said they are trying to help children with anxiety and depression so they won't feel alone and act out with violence.

For more information visit ahasb.org

Your NewsChannel will have more on tonight's meeting on the news at 10 and 11 p.m.