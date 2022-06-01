Students host Munger Hall response panel

SANTA BARBARA, Calif.-Students heard a status report on the Munger Hall dorm project on Wednesday night.

They invited people to a student and community panel discussion at Campbell Hall after feeling left out of the discussion.

One speaker said the concept emphasizes 4500 beds with communal spaces. He called the window or lack of them the "Elephant in the room."

A vast majority of the rooms don't have windows looking out onto campus.

They will have virtual windows creating light that looks like day or night.

The proposed location is on the west corner of the campus along Mesa Road. It is a 3 acre sight near the police and fire stations.

Student Marta Vasquez said, " What led to this event was the lack of transparency and misconceptions bout the munger hall project , there's been a lot of controversy with the infamous two exits.

In response the first speaker said there would be two main entrances and 12 exits and 10 stairwells.

Student Megan Musolf said,"I Really just hope the public and the students get a sense of where Munger Hall is in development project you know? It's been a little hush, hush."

Musolf spoke during the panel discussion and is one of the student who spent 10 weeks creating an "Advanced Environmental Planning Proposed Alternative To Munger Hall."

She said their motto is "Let their be light." She said there should be natural lighting in every student bedroom.

Charles Munger's donation about has not yet been set, although some people said he would donated $200,000 for his own design.

Although the design has caused controversy, it is geared for 2nd, 3rd, and fourth year students who will have options and it will be offered at below market rates making rooms with amenities more affordable.

It will be a sustainable LEED Gold building as well.

Speakers also said it will increase the housing stock at a time when students had to live in motels and hotels until proper housing could be arranged.

There are still a number of steps and approvals before the building gets a green light including EIR reports.

And if changed are made the campus may need a new donor.

Your NewsChannel will have more on the Munger Hall discussion tonight on the news