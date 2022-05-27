I Madonnari brings Italian chalk art to the Santa Barbara Mission for three days

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - The I Madonnari Italian street painting festival will cover the front entrance of the Santa Barbara Mission for Memorial Day weekend.

The pandemic delayed it from a live event in the last two years, and virtual work was displayed on line. Artists also worked in their driveways and other public places instead of the asphalt at the Mission.

Some of the top chalk art drawings will come alive in the three day event.

The grounds will be full of food vendors, Italian music, and art related items for sale.

The event benefits the Children's Creative Project for Santa Barbara County Schools.

For more information go to: I Madonnari Italian Street Painting Festival