Scholarship Foundation of Santa Barbara brings back in-person award ceremony

SANTA BARBARA, Calif.-During the first two years of the pandemic the Scholarship Foundation of Santa Barbara handed out awards without the fan fair.

On Wednesday afternoon the award ceremony made a comeback in at the Santa Barbara Sunken Garden.

The foundation's Tim Dougherty said, "We are back this is our first award ceremony since 2019 we are so happy the community is here supporting us and we're back and we love it."

Santa Ynez High School Senior Daniel Kozlov will be using his scholarship to go to UCLA in the fall.

"I'm hoping to follow a pre-med track, and hopefully I hope to enter medical school and hopefully at least get an MD degree," said Kozlov.

The Scholarship Foundation partnered with the Santa Barbara Foundation to present its 2022 awards ceremony for southern Santa Barbara County.

This year the Scholarship Foundation is awarding $7.7 million dollars to more than 2,100 students countywide. college and vocational scholarships excess of $7.7 million to 2,139 students throughout the county.

Featured speakers included Scholarship Foundation Board Chair Matt Rowe and Santa Barbara Foundation Board Chair Steve Hicks.

The Santa Barbara Foundation contributed about $800,000 this year.

Many donors create scholarships in memory of loved and ones and are welcome to help choose the recipients.

The Scholarship Foundation of Santa Barbara is also celebrating its 60th anniversary this year.

Staff members take pride in being the nation’s largest community-based provider of college scholarships.

The nonprofit has cumulatively awarded more than $140 million to 60,000 students since 1962.

It also provides free financial aid advising services.

For more information, visit www.sbscholarship.org.