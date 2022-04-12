Santa Barbara Unified School District returns to in-person board meetings

SANTA BARBARA, Calif.- Virtual school board meetings served a purpose during the pandemic, but now in-person meetings are making a comeback at the Santa Barbara Unified School District.

School board members are meeting in-person and are welcoming members of the community to join them.

The first item on their time-certain agenda is COVID-19. Board members will hear an update pertaining the classroom instruction.

A time-certain response to a Racial Incidents Report will follow.

The district said it is trying to be transparent about incidents that have occurred on local campuses.

Board members will also hear a progress report on Student-Centered Learning Goals.

Your News Channel will have more on the first in-person school board meeting of the year starting at 6:30 p.m.