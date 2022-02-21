SBCC in-person classes and services resume Tuesday

SANTA BARBARA, Calif.-- Santa Barbara City College's campus has been quiet during the pandemic, but it is about to get busy again.

Students just received a COVID-19 spring update letting them know that Santa Barbara City College will resume in-person, on campus classes and services on Tuesday, Feb. 22.

Baseball player Colby Downard said he was looking forward to seeing his instructors face-to-face.

"Mostly I'm just looking forward to just getting to meet my teachers it's been really tough to contact them or get extra work when you're online."

Many athletes spent the Presidents' Day holiday weight-training in SBCC's La Playa Stadium.

Many are preparing for an upcoming Vaqueros track meets and baseball games.

Track and Field Coach Don Willis said his athletes are looking forward to college activities beyond their meets.

Students said some courses such as biology labs have been doing in-person work, but the return to in-person for a majority of classes is a first for some students who have never met classmates during their college years due to the pandemic.

Emma Welch and Ashlynn Urie said they have missed out on the social aspects of college and they can't wait to enjoy the experience they imagined when they enrolled.

Students will still need to be vaccinated and test for COVID-19 weekly.

The campus is also requiring mask indoors through Feb. 28.

Journalism major Emma Welch said she doesn't mind keeping the preventative measures.

"I'm really happy that they are still taking safety measures, like we have to get a negative test each week, and we have to wear a mask, so that's nice that they are still taking precautions," said Welch. "And I'm just happy to be back in person."

Tents are set up next to campus parking for COVID protocol.

Students who complete daily health surveys on a new system called Cleared4 will get a wristband to wear to class.

Parents are happy to hear about the return to campus, too.

Sharon Partee said her son, who is studying engineering, called home as soon has he heard the news about the return of in-person learning.

For more information email COVIDresponsehotline@pipeline.sbcc.edu or visit sbcc.edu.

