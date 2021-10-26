Santa Barbara Unified School board gets vaccination update prior to start of mandate

SANTA BARBARA, Calif.- Santa Barbara Unified School Board members received a COVID update prior to the Nov. 1 start of the district's vaccination mandate.

On Tuesday, the district website shared the SB Unified Dashboard (https://go.boarddocs.com/ca/sbunified/Board.nsf/Public) showing 91.9 percent (1547) of regular employees verified their COVID19 vaccination status.

Another 2.3 percent or 39 people are in the process of getting fully vaccinated.

The dashboard shows 5.3 percent or 90 people are requesting exemption deferrals.

The mandate does not include booster shots.

A dozen students and zero staff members tested positive for COVID this week.

Since Aug. 16, 2021 there have been 100 positive COVID tests among students and 25 among staff members.

Children 5-11 will soon have access to FDA approved vaccinations.

The school board learned that Pfizer-BioNTech appears to be more than 90 percent effective for children 5-11.

We will have more about tonights school board meeting and COVID update on the news tonight.