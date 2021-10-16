Westmont College hosts Class of 2020 graduation ceremony

MONTECITO, Calif.-Westmont College hosted a belated commencement ceremony for the Class of 2020 on Saturday morning.

More than 180 members of the class walked across the stage to receive their diplomas.

The graduates, included biology major Dana Hjelm of Lompoc.

Her family said they worried the Alisal Fire detours would make it difficult to pick up her cap and gown and get to the ceremony.

The original ceremony was canceled due to the COVID19 pandemic.

The students persevered during the pandemic and during their early years at Westmont when the Thomas Fire and Montecito mudslides led to evacuations.

Congratulations Westmont grads!