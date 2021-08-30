Principal at Guadalupe Unified school placed on leave

Education

GUADALUPE, Calif. – The Guadalupe Unified School District has placed one of its principals on administrative leave.

Rene Rosas, the principal at Mary Buren Elementary School, was placed on administrative leave on Friday.

The school district described the leave as a "confidential personnel matter" and said it would not provide any further comment on the situation.

Details about the length of the administrative leave were not released.

The school district said Michelle Fox will serve as the school's primary administrator while Rosas is on leave.