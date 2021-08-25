UCSB students say housing crunch in Isla Vista is worse than ever

Education

ISLA VISTA, Calif.-For Lease signs line apartments and rental homes in Isla Vista, but that doesn't mean they have anything for lease or rent.

Property managers said they have been full since March and are not even putting names on waiting lists.

An estimated 900 UCSB students are still looking for housing.

UCSB could not be reached to comment on the situation.

Students who start in-person classes during the Fall quarter on Sept. 23 next are competing with recent graduates who wish to stay in the area. They are also competing with Santa Barbara City College students who like to live in Isla Vista before they try to transfer to UCSB.

